JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $62.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.35.

CIEN opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. Ciena has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $114,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,833 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

