JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to €430.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €390.00 ($390.00) to €430.00 ($430.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $372.18.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock opened at $364.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.93. argenx has a 12 month low of $249.50 and a 12 month high of $383.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.24 and its 200 day moving average is $311.79.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.