Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,928 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. 274,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

