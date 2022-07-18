Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

ABT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.36. 45,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,779,633. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

