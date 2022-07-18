Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 820 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.59. 31,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,089. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.