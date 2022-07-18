Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 43,299 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $27,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.29. 3,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

