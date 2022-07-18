Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

