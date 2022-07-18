Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.89 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.