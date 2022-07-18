Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $53.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771,009 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $53,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,418. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

