Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $53.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771,009 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 1.48% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $53,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $24.40. 11,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,418. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.