Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $11.04 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,015.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,524. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.36 and its 200-day moving average is $308.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.