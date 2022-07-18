Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $115,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after buying an additional 158,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,771,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.73. 27,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,791. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

