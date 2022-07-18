Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.15. 9,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,784. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

