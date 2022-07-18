Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,420,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fortis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Fortis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,119. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

