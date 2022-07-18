Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,498 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $84,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,370,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $76.63. 4,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

