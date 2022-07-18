Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 9,131 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 18,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 122,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

