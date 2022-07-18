Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 1,455 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,177 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Adobe by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

Adobe stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.57 and its 200 day moving average is $439.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.