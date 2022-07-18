Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 17,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,503. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

