Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Cap Reaches $453,116.59

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $453,116.59 and approximately $4,523.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,643.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.