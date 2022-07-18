Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) is Security National Bank of SO Dak’s 10th Largest Position

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 2.3% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

J opened at $125.45 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.04.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.