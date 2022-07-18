Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JACK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $61.76 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

