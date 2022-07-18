iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.85. 174,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,844. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.69 and its 200-day moving average is $426.18.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

