iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s Largest Position

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,145,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $390.06. 221,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,844. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.18.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

