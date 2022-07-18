iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Reduced by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.39. 23,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day moving average of $254.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

