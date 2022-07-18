iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $45,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,169,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $178.60 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.70.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

