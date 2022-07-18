iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,302. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

