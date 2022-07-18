iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $71,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 117,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $173.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.73.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

