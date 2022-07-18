iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 12.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $176.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

