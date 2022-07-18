iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,779 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23.

