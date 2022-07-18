iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.30. 1,283,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,647,074. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $54.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

