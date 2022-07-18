iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

