iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,424,117. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

