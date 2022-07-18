iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Holdings Lowered by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 3.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,773,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,983,000 after buying an additional 625,875 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,076,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,955,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 119,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,834,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

