iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Holdings Lowered by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 3.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $49.26. 1,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.