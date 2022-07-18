iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lifted by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $43,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.76. 94,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344,773. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

