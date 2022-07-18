iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 92,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

