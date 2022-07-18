iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.76. 102,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344,773. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

