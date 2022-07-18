iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Raised by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1,588.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,312,000 after buying an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after buying an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.68. 334,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,637,572. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $127.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

