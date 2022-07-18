iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Reduced by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,922. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

