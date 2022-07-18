iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,007,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,922. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04.

