ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Up 7.4%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 152,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,600,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

ironSource Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ironSource

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

