INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
INVO Bioscience Price Performance
INVO Bioscience stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren acquired 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steve Shum purchased 58,885 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $55,940.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 52,632 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 136,517 shares of company stock valued at $129,691 over the last 90 days. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
About INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
