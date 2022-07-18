INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

INVO Bioscience Price Performance

INVO Bioscience stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren acquired 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steve Shum purchased 58,885 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $55,940.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 52,632 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 129,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,564.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 136,517 shares of company stock valued at $129,691 over the last 90 days. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVO. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

