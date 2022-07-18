Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Howard Hughes (HHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) recently:

7/4/2022 – Howard Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $100.00.

7/1/2022 – Howard Hughes was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

6/30/2022 – Howard Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $127.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Howard Hughes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.80. 6,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,000. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get The Howard Hughes Co alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $7,653,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.