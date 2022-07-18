Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2022 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/4/2022 – Verisk Analytics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2022 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Verisk Analytics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Verisk Analytics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, hitting $176.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Verisk Analytics Inc alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.