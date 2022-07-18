Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently:

7/18/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

7/15/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $305.00.

7/12/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $354.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $373.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/13/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $320.00.

6/10/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $363.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/3/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/3/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/3/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $363.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/2/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $320.00.

5/23/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $325.00.

5/19/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $380.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.89. The stock had a trading volume of 815,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,488,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.55. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.