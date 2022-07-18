Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for F5 (FFIV)

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/14/2022 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – F5 was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

7/14/2022 – F5 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – F5 was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $197.00.

7/13/2022 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of F5 stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.29. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

