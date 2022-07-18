Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 18th (ADM, AEVA, AMIGY, ANGN, BL, CADNF, CAS, CFF, CFXTF, CGASY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 18th:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to an underperform rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 1,525 ($18.14) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,300 ($27.35).

Get Admiral Group plc alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CGASY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a hold rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 215 ($2.56) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 330 ($3.92).

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) was downgraded by analysts at Dawson James from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $14.75 target price on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 900 ($10.70) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,060 ($36.39).

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

home24 (OTC:HMAGF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $188.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $229.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $12.75 price target on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.