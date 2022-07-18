Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Raised by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 8,150,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,270 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,444,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.