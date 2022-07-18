Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $294.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

