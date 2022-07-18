Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.61. 1,625,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,224,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

